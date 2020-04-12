InsaneCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $114.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $97,965.41 and approximately $114.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.01081466 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00055932 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00278170 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,360,811 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.