IOST Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, IOST has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. IOST has a market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.04574629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009638 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003448 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, DragonEX, Hotbit, CoinZest, HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX, Huobi, Bitkub, Zebpay, ABCC, Livecoin, Koinex, GOPAX, WazirX, DigiFinex, BigONE, BitMart, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Coineal, Binance, Vebitcoin, BitMax, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

