J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($1.85). J C Penney reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

Get J C Penney alerts:

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCP. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of JCP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 9,054,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. J C Penney has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in J C Penney in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in J C Penney by 681.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in J C Penney by 713.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J C Penney (JCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.