James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on JHX. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $12.90. 82,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $616.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.00 million. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

