Jarvis+ Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $118,592.52 and approximately $23,744.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,336,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

