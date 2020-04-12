Jewel (JWL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $398,728.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and $398,728.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Jewel has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02704176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053845 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

