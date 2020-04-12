Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jianpu Technology’s earnings. Jianpu Technology posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jianpu Technology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.70. 336,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,562. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

About Jianpu Technology

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

