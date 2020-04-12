KARMA (KARMA) 1-Day Volume Tops $407.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $20.33 and $5.60. During the last week, KARMA has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $407.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002241 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

