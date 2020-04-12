Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Declares $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

LSI stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

