Liquidity Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,356.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $784,183.79 and $60,356.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02710203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00201657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.