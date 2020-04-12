Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $67,109.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.84 or 0.02403593 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,843.51 or 0.99787782 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 671,064,706 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

