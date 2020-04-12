Loom Network Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Poloniex, Bitbns and DEx.top. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.02698491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,102,742 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, DDEX, Coinbe, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, Poloniex, Allbit, GOPAX, Bitbns, LATOKEN, YoBit, DragonEX, Fatbtc, IDEX, Tidex, DEx.top and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

