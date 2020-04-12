LUNA (LUNA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Bitrue and Coinone. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.02691374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, KuCoin, GOPAX, Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

