Maker (MKR) Price Tops $308.76

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Maker has a market cap of $310.57 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $308.76 or 0.04502137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Kyber Network and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, OasisDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, BitMart, Bancor Network, OKEx, IDEX, CoinMex, Kucoin, DDEX, Switcheo Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

