MarteXcoin (MXT) Market Cap Reaches $12,051.93

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $12,051.93 and approximately $5.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007609 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003954 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,986,230 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum . The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

