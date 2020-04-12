Melon Price Reaches $2.81 on Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00041076 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Kraken, Liqui and Radar Relay. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $7,535.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Melon has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.02693811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201748 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bitsane, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

