MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $460,646.71

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $460,646.71 and approximately $134,235.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.02698491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,477,056 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

