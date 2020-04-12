Metal (MTL) Market Cap Reaches $16.61 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003711 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Cryptopia and OKEx. Metal has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.02697383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00028272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, Cryptopia, Upbit, IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

