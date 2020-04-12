Mixin (XIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $84.03 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $84.03 million and $36.90 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $164.84 or 0.02413942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00305156 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,747 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

