Mizuho Trims Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Target Price to $23.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNE. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.18.

Veoneer stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

