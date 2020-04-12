Moin (MOIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,410.54

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Moin has a total market cap of $48,410.54 and $166.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002065 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,103,785 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

