MonaCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $80.16 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $80.16 million and $1.64 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00017784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Zaif and Fisco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.02307244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.29 or 0.03387156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00617096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00780881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00076727 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00026010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00527147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitbank, QBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Zaif, Upbit, Fisco and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

