Monolith (TKN) One Day Volume Hits $13,945.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 8% against the dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $13,945.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.04641877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036867 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009640 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.