MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,956 shares of company stock worth $4,231,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

