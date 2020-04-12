Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Neblio has a market cap of $6.02 million and $117,909.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005289 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,216,349 coins and its circulating supply is 15,637,205 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

