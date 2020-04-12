Nectar (NEC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.48 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $68.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.43.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033675 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058513 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,922.96 or 1.00443510 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.