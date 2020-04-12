Netbox Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,608.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $99,608.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00570529 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,189,480 coins and its circulating supply is 43,094,063 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

