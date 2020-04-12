New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

