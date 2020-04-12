Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.22 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $61.22 million and $12.30 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Allbit and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02710203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00201657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit, HitBTC, DDEX, Bitbns, YoBit and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

