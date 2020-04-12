NEXT (NET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.36 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. NEXT has a market cap of $23.36 million and $57,299.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00008389 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00617179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

