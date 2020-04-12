Obyte Market Cap Achieves $14.32 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $5,082.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $19.23 or 0.00279785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.02722973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201582 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053867 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

