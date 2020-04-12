ODEM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $272,739.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $272,739.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.02709855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.