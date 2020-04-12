ODUWA Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $244,937.34 and $52,418.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033282 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,896.74 or 1.00277783 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

