Orbs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $341,767.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $341,767.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02702262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,111,744,441 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.