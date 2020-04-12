Origin Sport (ORS) One Day Volume Tops $1.19 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $896,867.31 and $1.19 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

