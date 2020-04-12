Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004788 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 4% against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $5,551.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,586,864 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,917 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

