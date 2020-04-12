Patron Market Capitalization Reaches $26,530.27 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last week, Patron has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $26,530.27 and approximately $63.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.02704451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201434 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

