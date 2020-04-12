Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002450 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and WEX. Peercoin has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $29,202.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.14 or 0.03375352 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002220 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00793171 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004785 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,135,275 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, WEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, BX Thailand, YoBit, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

