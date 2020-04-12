Pillar Hits Market Cap of $3.54 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1,326.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02704176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

