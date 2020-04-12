PIXEL Trading 16% Lower This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $640,647.48 and approximately $81,363.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,835.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.03359508 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00797124 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.