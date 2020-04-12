QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Hits Market Cap of $373,411.83

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $373,411.83 and approximately $214,069.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02710203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00201657 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

