Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.49 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00066084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market capitalization of $54.43 million and $3.49 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004799 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00373489 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001013 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009300 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012579 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

