Quantis Network (QUAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 100.6% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $5,448.65 and approximately $51.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02713909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00201399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

