Quantstamp Market Capitalization Reaches $4.58 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin and Binance. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $223,145.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.02722973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201582 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

