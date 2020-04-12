Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $132,441.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005862 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.02407288 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008272 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001127 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,842,818 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

