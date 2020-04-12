Quark Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000333 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,769,082 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.