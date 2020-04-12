QUINADS (QUIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,770.20

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 42% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 139.1% against the dollar. QUINADS has a total market cap of $36,770.20 and approximately $2.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00374945 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009379 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012268 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012690 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001570 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

