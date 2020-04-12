Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits Market Cap of $680,761.93

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $680,761.93 and $51,263.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.