Raiden Network Token (RDN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $536,030.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $4.15 million and $536,030.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005866 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

