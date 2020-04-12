Ravencoin Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Nanex and IDCM. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $96.93 million and $9.47 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.85 or 0.02704154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202714 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053778 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,922,645,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Upbit, Nanex, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Graviex, Cryptopia, QBTC, IDCM and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

